Premium Men's Fashion Brand DaMENSCH Turns 4 Year Young, Announces Rs. 4 Flash Sale as Part of the Celebration

Da Manversary - The brand dedicates its birthday month October to celebrating comfortable fashion and men New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Premium men’s fashion brand DaMENSCH turns 4 years young this month. In line with its mission of redefining men's fashion via sustainability and innovation, the brand is doing a month-long celebration of “Da Manversary” by announcing “The 4 Rupee Flash Sale”. Under this offer, all DaMENSCH products will be available at just 4 rupees at 4:00 p.m. on all weekdays (Monday to Friday) of October. As a part of the celebration, DaMENSCH is also coming up with exciting new winter wear launches, offers given on buy three and get one free on “Da Comfort Bundle”; and avail a free product of your choice on order of just 2500 rupees and above. Founded in 2018 by AnuragSaboo and Gaurav Pushkar to bring innovation and unmatched functionality to men's daily wearables, DaMENSCH’s vision is to make fashion sustainable yet fashionable. Over the years DaMENSCH has diversified and expanded its product range with The Fluid Collection, Better Basics, 500 Day Collection Popcorn Tees, etc. From innerwear to loungewear, every product designed by the DaMENSCH Product Lab is infused with innovation never seen before. Fabric made from bamboo, sustainable High IQ dyes, long-lasting materials, and 100% sustainably sourced cotton are some of the brand's product innovations. In line with its product portfolio, DaMENSCH has also collaborated with famous celebrities and influencers to launch innovative campaigns, strengthen its offline presence, and harnessed the innovation of the brand with best-in-class packaging services. Currently, the company is planning to venture into retail stores within this year and be available at 10,000 points of sale avenues across various formats, by 2024. Speaking on the 4th anniversary, Anurag Saboo, Co-founder, DaMENSCH said, “We started off our journey in 2018 as an innerwear brand and here we are today. These four years have been very strong for us in terms of consumers, employees as well as investor interests. We are proud to continue providing consumers with new options, offering a product that is comfortable, sustainable, ethical, & affordable that allows people to utilize their purchasing power as a force for change. We are constantly in pursuit of innovation and it reflects in everything we do.” Gaurav Pushkar, Co-founder - DaMENSCH, stated, “We will continue to highlight our ongoing mission to make DaMENSCH as a fully sustainable fashion brand. With our 4th year anniversary, we aspire to achieve 10x growth by 2025 and to strengthen our offline presence. We further want to build a greater connection with our tier-2 cities customers. We also want to bring AR capabilities into our catalogs so that customers can have the option to try more styles and make an informed buying decision.” Website - www.damensch.com.

