Homethon Property Expo 2022 a runaway success says Manju Yagnik - Sr. VP of NAREDCO, Maharashtra and Vice Chairperson of Nahar Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): Homethon Property Expo 2022, the first ever Property Expo organized by The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra at the Jio Convention Centre has proven to be a massive success. The 3-day initiative witnesses over 50,000 homebuyers scouting for their dream home from over 10,000 projects displayed by over 100 developers of Maharashtra. The event was inaugurated by brand ambassadors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh along with the senior management team of NAREDCO Maharashtra - Sandeep Runwal, President NAREDCO Maharashtra, Niranjan Hiranandani, National Vice Chairman, NADRECO and Manju Yagnik, Sr. VP NAREDCO, Maharashtra. Expressing her concerns over the rising inventory, Manju Yagnik spoke to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and said, "The real estate sector currently has an inventory overhang of about 4 months which needs to be addressed. One way of doing this could be by giving additional concessions in the stamp duty registrations for women planning to buy a property. This would not only increase financial capability of women owing property but would also help scale up demand and reduce inventory pressures."

Speaking on the overall success of the event, Yagnik said, "This event has been a runaway success and has created a very high benchmark for other property expos in India. We have received a lot of positive feedback especially from the homebuyers who visited the event. Our mission was to make property hunting easier for them by bringing in all the major developers, banks and multiple financial institutions under one roof." The exhibition gave the customers a wide range of property options from affordable housing to luxury apartments. The timing of the expo was decided strategically by the team at NAREDCO as it falls just before the much-awaited festive season. Yagnik said, "The expo was further boosted by the presence of eminent dignitaries like the Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and the Honorable Dy. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. Their presence has positioned Homethon Property Expo as one of the biggest and best real estate expos across India."

Yagnik further added, "If the property registration numbers of the previous months are any indication, we are in for a robust demand from the end consumer this festive season. We planned and executed Homethon just before that so the customers could have a fairly close look at all their options in terms of projects and financial products as well. That also resulted in multiple spot closure deals which benefited both the customers and the developers alike." Developers also came up with very attractive pre-festive offers to engage with the customers and convert the fence-sitters in to property owners at the Homethon 2022.

