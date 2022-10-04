Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic HIV drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:19 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic HIV drug
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received an approval from the US health regulator to market Darunavir Tablets, used to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection, in the American market.

The Mumbai-based company said it is the exclusive first filer for 800 mg tablets and is eligible for 180-day exclusivity.

Lupin will also potentially have shared 180-day exclusivity on the 600 mg tablets, it added.

The company has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the medication in strengths of 600 mg and 800 mg, Lupin said.

The drug firm's product is a generic equivalent of Janssen Products' Prezista Tablets.

As per MAT June 2022 data, Darunavir tablets (600 mg and 800 mg) had estimated annual sales of USD 343 million in the US.

Lupin shares were trading 2.17 per cent up at Rs 738.30 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022