Deadline Extends for BEAUTY&YOU Applications

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • The Estee Lauder Companies and Nykaa-led program will accept applications till October 7, 2022 • Applicants will have access to a series of masterclasses from leading founders including Katrina Kaif, Sabyasachi, Nicola Kilner, and DeepicaMutyala​ In response to the overwhelming response to the first edition of the BEAUTY&YOU program, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and NYKAA have announced the extension of the application period until October 7, 2022. Shana Randhava, Vice President, Estée Lauder Companies New Incubation Ventures notes, “For our first year, we are humbled to see the overwhelming response by founders to the BEAUTY&YOU program. We've seen a great cross-section of sectors, categories, and concepts from applicants and incredible support from the wider community to share their entrepreneurial journeys. We look forward to announcing the names of the finalists soon.” Anchit Nayar, CEO, E-commerce Beauty, Nykaa says, “We have been extremely optimistic about the talent and potential of Indian entrepreneurs that a program like BEAUTY&YOU can help bring to the fore. The applications received thus far are indicative of the talent and potential of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem specifically in the consumer space. We look forward to discovering and nurturing the next generation of compelling new brands for the world to discover.” As part of the process, the program has also launched a series of masterclasses with leading founders and experts in the beauty industry providing advice on the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The masterclasses cover elements ranging from how to build the perfect pitch, to how to create brands from name to launch to how founders overcome challenges.

Some of the experts participating in the BEAUTY&YOU masterclasses include: Founder Stories Hear how these founders identified their opportunities and built their brands. • KATRINA KAIF, Actor & Co-Founder, Kay Beauty • SABYASACHI MUKHERJEE, Founder & CEO, Sabyasachi • DEEPICA MUTYALA, CEO & Founder, Live Tinted • SHANKAR PRASAD, Founder & CEO, Plum • NICOLA KILNER, CEO & Co-Founder, DECEIM • MIRA KULKARNI, Founder & Chief Managing Director, Forest Essentials India • ROHIT CHAWLA, Founder & CEO, Innovist • DIIPA BÜLLER-KHOSLA, Founder, indē wild • AKASH MEHTA, CEO & Co-Founder, Fable & Mane • INGE THERON, Founder & Creative Director, FaceGym • HARINI SIVAKUMAR, Founder, CEO & Cosmetic Scientist, Earth Rhythm Industry Leaders & Experts Product Concept & Development • JAFFREY ZAMAN, Managing Director, Intercos India Private Limited • DREW ELLIOTT, Senior Vice President, Global Creative Director, M·A·C COSMETICS • RAHEEL KHAN, Senior Vice President Foresight & Growth Intelligence, Estée Lauder Companies • PRUDVI KAKA, Chief Scientific Officer, DECIEM Finance & Investment • RYAN PIELA, Executive Director, Estée Lauder Companies New Incubation Ventures • PRACHI PAWAR, Vice President, Sequoia India • ARVIND AGARWAL, Chief Financial Officer, NYKAA • ANJULA ACHARIA, Founder & CEO, A-Series Investments and Management • MOHIT DHAWAN, Senior Vice President and Head, Investments, M&A and Strategy, Hero Enterprise Mission, Message, and Marketing • CHARLIE VICKERY, Managing Director, Haeckels • SHALINI RAGHAVAN, Chief Marketing Officer, NYKAA A full list of masterclasses can be found at https://beautyandyouawards.com/master-class. Classes will be updated throughout the week.

BEAUTY&YOU aims to help founders, innovators, and creators grow their businesses holistically by identifying brand goals, achieving scale ambitions, and curating product portfolios that speak to a new generation of consumers in the Indian market. Award recipients will benefit from access to ELC and NYKAA relationships and expertise across the beauty ecosystem in order to nurture emerging ideas that amplify Indian voices and address unmet needs in the categories of skin care, makeup, hair care, and fragrance.

The program reflects ELC and NYKAA’s joint commitment to have a positive impact on the entire beauty ecosystem and shared desire to fuel the growth of the Indian premium beauty segment by meeting the evolving needs and preferences of consumers by delivering breakthrough and locally relevant products, experiences, and business models. Finalists will be announced on October 18, 2022. Winners will be announced on November 9, 2022. HOSTS About The Estée Lauder Companies and New Incubation Ventures New Incubation Ventures (NIV) is the strategic early-stage investment and incubation arm for The Estée Lauder Companies. NIV partners with forward-thinking founders and entrepreneurs to create, fund, and support the best-emerging beauty brands and new business models to shape the future of beauty and build an actionable pipeline of diversified brands and new engines of growth for the ELC portfolio. About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD. About NYKAA Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with a vision of bringing inspiration and joy to people, everywhere, every single day. Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Nayaka’, meaning one in the spotlight, Nykaa has emerged as one of India’s leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore. Delivering a comprehensive Omnichannel ecommerce experience, Nykaa offers over 4,000 brands and over 3.1 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications. The Nykaa Guarantee ensures that products available at Nykaa are 100% authentic and sourced directly from the brand or authorized retailers. Through engaging and educational content, digital marketing, social media influence, robust CRM strategies, and the Nykaa Network community platform, Nykaa has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts.

Website: www.beautyandyouawards.com Instagram: @beautyandyouawards

