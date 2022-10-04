Left Menu

Euler Motors raises USD 60 mn in series C fundraise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:21 IST
Euler Motors raises USD 60 mn in series C fundraise
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle maker Euler Motors on Tuesday said it has raised USD 60 million (around Rs 489 crore) in series C fundraise, led by GIC Singapore.

The funding round also saw participation by Blume Ventures, Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus India), QRG Holdings, ADB Ventures and Moglix, the company said in a statement.

The company aims to utilise the funds to scale up its manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, accelerate product development and augment talent across key functions in the organisation, it added.

The company will also invest in expanding its distribution network and brand building, it said.

''This investment will fuel our ambition to establish Euler Motors as a frontrunner to drive electrification of commercial mobility in India by scaling our manufacturing capacity, expanding distribution footprint and strengthening the team to deliver delightful experiences to our customers,'' Euler Motors Founder & CEO Saurav Kumar noted.

Established in 2018, the company plans to expand its retail presence in 12 new markets by the end of this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022