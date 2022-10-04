TVS Credit expects strong growth this festive season

Non-banking finance company TVS Credit Services Ltd was looking at building its channel partner relationships as it expects strong growth momentum during the festive season on its loan offerings, the company said on Tuesday.

The company offers finance towards purchase of two-wheeler, consumer durables, mobile, and used cars, among others.

''Our demand outlook is promising as we are looking at building our channel partner relationships and giving customers a better value for money through our innovative loan offerings, '' CEO of TVS Credit Services Ltd Ashish Sapra said in a statement here.

There was a subdued consumer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the last two years, the company said.

''Consumer sentiment is likely to be upbeat around this season which will propel a spike in loan disbursement,'' he said.

This year, the company said it offers instant approvals of up to 95 per cent funding on purchase of two-wheelers while 10 per cent cash back is available on consumer durable purchase, the statement said.

With the company's offers being available in over 30,000 touchpoints, TVS Credit expects a wider reach for EMI financing options that help customers meet their aspirations, the statement added.

