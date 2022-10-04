Five killed in car-bus collision in Maharashtra's Latur

Five persons including two women were killed after their car collided with a state transport bus in central Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am at Haibatpur village on Udgir-Nalegaon road.

Six people including two women were traveling in a car to Udgir after visiting a temple at Tuljapur when the car collided with an oncoming bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, said an official.

The car turned turtle due to the impact, he said.

Eight passengers of the bus, which was heading from Udgir to Chakur, sustained minor injuries.

The victims were rushed to the government hospital in Udgir where five of them were declared brought dead. Another passenger from the car was undergoing treatment, the police officer said.

''We are conducting probe and a case will be registered,'' he added.

The deceased were identified as Alok Khedkar (resident of Udgir), Amol Devkatte (from Rawankola), Komal Kodare (from Mukhed), Yashomati Deshmukh (from Yavatmal) and Nagesh Gundewar (Udgir).

