Seven persons were injured after revellers at a Garba event were attacked by a mob from the Muslim community in Gujarats Kheda district, police said on Tuesday.A mob of around 150 people pelted stones at the group performing Garba on the premises of a temple at Undhela village on Monday night, said an official.Police detained 13 persons after a First Information Report was registered at Matar police station, said Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpai.Police were deployed in large number at the village following the incident, he added.

PTI | Kheda | Updated: 04-10-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 16:22 IST
Gujarat: Garba event attacked by mob in Kheda district, seven injured
Seven persons were injured after revellers at a Garba event were attacked by a mob from the Muslim community in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Tuesday.

A mob of around 150 people pelted stones at the group performing Garba on the premises of a temple at Undhela village on Monday night, said an official.

Police detained 13 persons after a First Information Report was registered at Matar police station, said Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpai.

Police were deployed in large number at the village following the incident, he added. ''The village Sarpanch (head) had organised Garba at a temple. A mob from the Muslim community tried to stop it from taking place,'' Bajpai told reporters.

The mob also pelted stones. At least seven persons including a Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan and a policeman were injured, he said.

''As per the FIR, 43 of the accused have been identified by their name. The FIR says a mob of 150 people including women and men attacked the group performing Garba by pelting stones,'' the official said.

Earlier, Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya had said a group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble.

