Train coach derailed in UP’s Bulandshahr, no casualty

A coach of the Jammu Tavi express was on Tuesday derailed near Wair railway station here, officials said.

No casualty was reported, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shlok Kumar said.

The passengers in the derailed coach are being shifted and efforts are on to remove the coach from the train, he said.

The train was on its way to Tata Nagar from Jammu when one of its coaches derailed near the railway station following which it was stopped, officials said.

The situation will be normalized on the route by railway personnel, the SHO said.

