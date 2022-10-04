Five killed, four injured in road accident in Gujarat

Five persons were killed and four others injured when a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Tuesday, police said.

''A container truck lost balance after hitting a car and jumped on the wrong side of the road after breaking the divider and crashed into a 'chhakra' (three-wheeler),'' inspector of the Harni police station SR Vekariya said.

A 'chhakra' is a modified open three-wheeler used for commuting and transportation of goods in parts of Gujarat. The vehicle has the front half of a motorbike with a two-wheeled carriage at the back.

''At least five people were killed in the accident that occurred near Golden chowki in the city. The container truck was coming from Surat,'' he said.

Post the crash, the three-wheeler turned into mangled remains and the death toll was likely to rise, Vekariya said.

There were around 10 people on the three-wheeler, he said.

A team from the fire department was involved in the operation to pull out the injured persons and the bodies from the ill-fated vehicle, the inspector said.

