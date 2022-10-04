Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc mined metal production marginally up in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 16:53 IST
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output rose by 3 per cent to 2,55,000 tonnes in the July-September quarter on the back of better grades and improved mill recoveries.

The company's mined metal production was at 2,48,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The refined metal production at 2,46,000 tonnes was 18 per cent higher on account of improved smelter performance and better mined metal availability among others, Hindustan Zinc has said in a statement.

The wind power generation was down by 20 per cent at 124 million units (MU) for the second quarter of the current financial year due to lower wind velocity and seasonality impact.

Hindustan Zinc is the country's only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

