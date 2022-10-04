L&T bags multiple orders for power business in India and abroad
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Tuesday its construction arm L&T Construction has bagged multiple orders in India and abroad for power transmission and distribution business. The company has secured an order to establish a 765kV Transmission Line in Gujarat. The 'available power transfer capacity' from the inter-state transmission system will increase thanks to this network expansion, L&T said in a statement.
An order has been received to upgrade the distribution system in a state in North-East India. The scope of this project includes the strengthening of medium and low voltage distribution networks. The Business has also won repeat orders to build new 132kV substations in the United Arab Emirates.
Further, an order has been secured to establish a 380kV overhead line in Saudi Arabia that will help strengthen the evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of the grid in the Western region of the Kingdom. As the distribution system is being strengthened in the Dhaka and Narayanganj agglomerations of Bangladesh, the Business has bagged orders to establish two new 132kV and 33kV substations in these regions. (ANI)
