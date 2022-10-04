Graffiti saying PFI will back emerge in Dakshina Kannada district

Days after the Centre's ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its allied organisations, a graffiti purportedly painted by the PFI emerged in Bantwal Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday. Residents of Snehagiri in Piltabettu woke up this morning to see a portion of the road painted with a message: "Beware 'chaddis' (trouser-wearing people)! We, the PFI, will come back." The graffiti was of white spray paint, the police said.

After spotting it, the residents informed the police who said they have begun investigation.

The district witnessed communal tension for quite some time and saw targeted murders, too.

