Left Menu

Graffiti saying PFI will back emerge in Dakshina Kannada district

We, the PFI, will come back. The graffiti was of white spray paint, the police said.After spotting it, the residents informed the police who said they have begun investigation.The district witnessed communal tension for quite some time and saw targeted murders, too.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:26 IST
Graffiti saying PFI will back emerge in Dakshina Kannada district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Centre's ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its allied organisations, a graffiti purportedly painted by the PFI emerged in Bantwal Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday. Residents of Snehagiri in Piltabettu woke up this morning to see a portion of the road painted with a message: "Beware 'chaddis' (trouser-wearing people)! We, the PFI, will come back." The graffiti was of white spray paint, the police said.

After spotting it, the residents informed the police who said they have begun investigation.

The district witnessed communal tension for quite some time and saw targeted murders, too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022