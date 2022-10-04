One-year-old killed, 20 others injured in tractor-trolley accident in UP's Banda

A child was killed and 20 others injured on Tuesday when a tractor-trolley overturned in Naraini area here, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitin Kumar said that the one-year-old child died on the spot.

There were 25 people in the tractor-trolley at the time of the accident.

The injured have been taken to hospital, where condition of nine of them is stated to critical,the CO said.

