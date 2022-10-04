Left Menu

PTI | Banda | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:29 IST
One-year-old killed, 20 others injured in tractor-trolley accident in UP's Banda
  • Country:
  • India

A child was killed and 20 others injured on Tuesday when a tractor-trolley overturned in Naraini area here, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitin Kumar said that the one-year-old child died on the spot.

There were 25 people in the tractor-trolley at the time of the accident.

The injured have been taken to hospital, where condition of nine of them is stated to critical,the CO said.

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
Adding COVID-19 to 'designated diseases' could boost vaccine uptake among children

 France
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

