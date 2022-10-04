Left Menu

Investors' wealth rises Rs 5.66 lakh crore as equity markets rebound

The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after remaining net sellers in the recent past and bought shares worth Rs 590.58 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.Markets recovered strongly after Mondays slide and gained over 2 per cent, tracking firm global cues, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:52 IST
Investors' wealth rises Rs 5.66 lakh crore as equity markets rebound
  • Country:
  • India

Equity investors became richer by Rs 5.66 lakh crore as markets bounced back sharply on Tuesday following a recovery in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,276.66 points or 2.25 per cent to settle at 58,065.47 points. During the day, it zoomed 1,311.13 points or 2.30 per cent to 58,099.94 points.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 5,66,318.84 crore to Rs 2,73,92,739.78 crore.

''On the backdrop of strong global cues, the benchmark indices bounced back sharply,'' Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the major winners.

Power Grid, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's were the only laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 2.42 per cent and smallcap index climbed 1.49 per cent.

All the BSE sectoral indices ended in the green, with metals rallying 3.43 per cent, services (3.08 per cent), financial services (2.82 per cent), bankex (2.74 per cent) and IT (2.68 per cent).

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after remaining net sellers in the recent past and bought shares worth Rs 590.58 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.

''Markets recovered strongly after Monday's slide and gained over 2 per cent, tracking firm global cues,'' Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022