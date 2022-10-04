The Trendsetters of Artisanal Coffee Culture in India - Third Wave Coffee is celebrating its sixth anniversary

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru-based Third Wave Coffee, founded by three coffee enthusiasts, is celebrating its 6th anniversary this year. As a celebration, TWC will give little tokens with deliveries and dine-ins. With an idea to serve the perfect coffee that suits the Indian palette, Co-founders - Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal, and Anirudh Sharma began their journey to find the best combination.

Their journey for the perfect blend ended in the Arabica estates of North Karnataka, but the TWC started in 2016. Successfully continuing for six years, TWC has 70 cafes across different cities in India namely Hyderabad, Coonoor, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Pune. The name Third Wave Coffee takes its inspiration from the "Third Wave Movement" that began in the US during the 1990s. It was a movement that changed how coffee was brewed by focusing on high-quality and single-origin beans.

TWC's commitment to ethically and sustainably sourced coffee has changed how people think about it. Using perfect single estate coffees and blends, they have elevated the drink from being a mere wake-up drink to an artisanal one. Furthermore, all their outlets offer a well-thought-out food menu that is freshly prepared and has healthy options too. In addition to foods like sandwiches, wraps, and tacos, they serve Vegan and Keto-friendly foods like the best-selling Hummus and Pita Platter, Banana Walnut Tea Cake, and Glazed Mushroom Toast. All their beverages can also be custom-made with Soy/Almond/Oat milk.

TWC serves the perfect blend of 100 per cent Arabica coffee and the coffee beans are sourced from 14 different estates in North Karnataka that are brewed in their own fully equipped centre. The brand also offers several specially crafted blends for its customers to purchase.

