EU adds three countries to its tax havens list

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-10-2022 19:44 IST
European Union finance ministers on Tuesday added Anguilla, the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands to the EU list of tax havens, expanding the roster to 12 countries. Turks and Caicos Islands, near the Bahamas and Cuba, are listed for the first time. The Bahamas were already once listed in 2018 and then taken off, and Anguilla once in 2020.

"Fair taxation of businesses benefits all of us. This is why the EU and international partners share a common interest in fighting tax base erosion and profit-shifting," Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, told a news conference. "I believe all 12 countries on the list will deliver on their commitments and carry out the necessary reforms in the field of taxation as soon as possible, so that they can be deleted from this list when we will next revise it in 6 months time," he said.

The EU takes the list into account in its foreign policy decisions when considering development cooperation and other economic relations with third countries.

