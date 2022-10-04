Left Menu

CCI approves Sony-Zee merger with certain modifications

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it had granted approval to the amalgamation of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE) and two Sony group firms Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (BEPL) and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CME), with certain modifications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 20:42 IST
CCI approves Sony-Zee merger with certain modifications
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it had granted approval to the amalgamation of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE) and two Sony group firms Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (BEPL) and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CME), with certain modifications. The proposed combination relates to (i) amalgamation of each of ZEE and BEPL with and into CME; and (ii) preferential allotment of certain shares by CME to Sunbright International Holdings Limited (earlier known as Essel Holdings Limited), and Sunbright Mauritius Investments Limited, the Competition Commission of India said in a statement.

The proposed combination is in the nature of an acquisition and amalgamation falls under Section 5(a) and 5(c) of the Competition Act, 2002, it said. CME is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation (SGC). CME is part of the SGC group (SGC Group). CME has several general entertainment channels (GEC), film, sports and kids' entertainment channels in India. SonyLIV is CME's digital entertainment video service which provides OTT services in India and international markets. CME reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.

BEPL is also an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of SGC and a part of the SGC Group. BEPL is broadly engaged in: (i) the acquisition of rights for motion pictures, events and other TV content; and (ii) generating advertising revenue from the telecast of TV content. ZEE is a media and entertainment company, with presence across the segments of broadcasting, digital content, movies, music and live entertainment, spread over 190 countries. ZEE5 is ZEE's digital entertainment video service which provides OTT services in India and international markets. ZEE is a listed company on the stock exchanges of BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The Commission approved the proposed combination subject to the carrying out of modifications proposed by the parties, under Regulation 25(1) of the Competition Commission of India (Procedure in regard to the transaction of business relating to combinations) Regulations, 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022