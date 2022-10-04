Left Menu

EU to target Iranian officials with travel bans, asset freezes - France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-10-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 20:44 IST
France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the European Union was looking to impose asset freezes and travel bans on a number of Iranian officials involved in the crackdown on protesters.

"France's action at heart of EU ... (is) to target those responsible for the crackdown by holding them responsible for their acts," Catherine Colonna told lawmakers in parliament, adding that the EU was looking at asset freezes and travel bans.

Colonna said the measures were aimed at repressive regime figures who send their children to live in Western countries.

