UK shares record best day in months; Greggs surges on higher sales
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * FTSE 100 up 2.6%, FTSE 250 adds 3.1% * Sterling rises, 10-year bond yields decline * Greggs same-store sales rise 9.7% (Updates to close) By Johann M Cherian and Devik Jain Oct 4 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes rallied sharply on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as the fall in global bond yields spurred appetite for riskier equities, with investors scooping up beaten down shares of financials, retailers and commodity companies.
The UK's main stock indexes rallied sharply on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session as the fall in global bond yields spurred appetite for riskier equities, with investors scooping up beaten down shares of financials, retailers and commodity companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 2.6%, at its highest level since Sept. 23 and logging its best daily performance since June 24.
The FTSE 250 midcap index closed up 3.1%, at its highest level in a week and posting its best one-day percentage gain since March 16. Banks gained 4% led by a 4.5% jump in shares of HSBC Holdings as the Asia-focused lender was considering a sale of its multi-billion dollar business in Canada to beef up returns as demanded by its largest shareholder.
"There is a feeling that stocks are starting to look very cheap, luring some opportunistic investors back to the market. However it is likely that there will be a bumpy ride ahead and by no means can we be sure that the selling is over," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor. "It appears as though a glimmer of optimism has been restored, reflected in this week's revival of the pound. But U.S. dollar strength, fiscal uncertainty, inflation and fears of a recession continue to be major headwinds for European equity markets."
The pound has risen for the sixth consecutive session after the Bank of England (BoE) last week restarted its bond-buying programme following a dramatic plunge in long-dated gilts, and as investors welcomed the British government's U-turn on some tax cuts. Meanwhile, global stocks and bond prices rallied on Tuesday on the back of a weaker read of U.S. manufacturing data for September and a retreat in eye-wateringly high European energy prices.
A smaller rate rise by the Australian central bank helped push down borrowing costs around the world, pumping investor risk appetite. Risky assets have taken a hit this year as central banks globally undertake monetary tightening to tame surging inflation, at the risk of causing a recession.
Among single stocks, Legal & General Group jumped 5.9% after the insurer said it had not been a forced seller of gilts, quelling investor unease after sudden yield spikes sparked a dash for cash by some pension fund clients. Greggs surged 10.3% after the baker and fast food chain said its same store sales rose 9.7% year-on year in its fiscal third quarter, despite a worsening cost of living squeeze.
BP and Shell rose 2.7% and 1.7% respectively and miners jumped 3.3%, supported by higher crude and copper prices.
