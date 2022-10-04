UK's finance minister Kwarteng expresses pride in his mini-budget
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 04-10-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 22:40 IST
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he was "very proud" of a fiscal statement, or mini-budget, he unveiled last month that triggered market turmoil, adding it had been well received by some businesses.
"I'm very proud of it," Kwarteng told an event at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in the central English city of Birmingham.
