UK's finance minister Kwarteng expresses pride in his mini-budget

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he was "very proud" of a fiscal statement, or mini-budget, he unveiled last month that triggered market turmoil, adding it had been well received by some businesses.

"I'm very proud of it," Kwarteng told an event at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in the central English city of Birmingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)