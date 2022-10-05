Left Menu

Fire in private hospital in Agra, three dead

A hospital owner and his two teenaged children were killed after a fire broke out in a private hospital here due to a short circuit early Wednesday, police said. Three people were killed in the incident, while two are being treated at the hospital and are out of danger, Kumar said.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 05-10-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 10:30 IST
Fire in private hospital in Agra, three dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A hospital owner and his two teenaged children were killed after a fire broke out in a private hospital here due to a short circuit early Wednesday, police said. While the patients were safely moved out of the hospital, the owner, who stayed along with his family on the first floor of the building, was trapped inside.

Superintendent of Police, City Vikas Kumar said, the blaze erupted around 5:30 am on the first floor of the building in Naripura locality.

''The owner of the private hospital and his family resided on the first floor, while the hospital operated from the ground floor. Three people were killed in the incident, while two are being treated at the hospital and are out of danger,'' Kumar said. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra, Arun Shrivastava three people were killed during the course of treatment in hospital. They include the owner of the hospital Rajan (45), his daughter Shalu (17)and his son Rishi (14), the CMO said.

The two injured are also family members of the hospital owner but their exact identity is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022