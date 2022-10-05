Britain's Tesco trims profit outlook on macro uncertainty

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Wednesday forecast full-year core profit to be around the lower end of its previous guidance, saying there were significant uncertainties over the macro outlook.

The group, which has a 27% share of Britain's grocery market, said it now expected full 2022-23 year retail adjusted operating profit of between 2.4 billion pounds and 2.5 billion pounds ($2.7-$2.9 billion). It was previously forecasting 2.4-2.6 billion pounds, down from the 2.65 billion pounds made in 2021-22. "Significant uncertainties in the external environment still exist, most notably how consumer behaviour continues to evolve," it said.

Tesco did, however, upgrade its expectation for full-year retail free cash flow to be at least 1.8 billion pounds. It forecast Tesco Bank adjusted operating profit of 120 million to 160 million pounds. Confidence levels

among Britain's consumers sank to a record low last month as they struggle with the accelerating cost of living, even before the government's mini-budget sowed turmoil in the mortgage market, leading to warnings of a sharp drop in house prices. Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation that was 9.9% in August. Consumers are buying less per shopping trip and trading down to cheaper own-label products.

Tesco reported first-half retail adjusted operating profit of 1.248 billion pounds - down 10% from a pandemic boosted 1.386 billion pounds last year and just below analysts' average forecast of 1.251 billion pounds. First-half group sales rose 3.1% to 28.178 billion pounds.

UK like-for-like sales rose 0.7%, having fallen 1.5% in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.8744 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)