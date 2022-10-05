Left Menu

25 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 05-10-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was on its way to Kanda village in Bironkhal from Laldhang town in Haridwar when it fell into a 500-metre gorge near Simri bend at around 7 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Rescue operations were carried out throughout the night, police said, adding four bodies have been retrieved so far.

Twenty people injured in the accident were pulled out of the mangled remains of the bus and rushed to hospitals in Bironkhal, Rikhnikhal and Kotdwar, police said.

One of the injured died on the way to the hospital, they said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank arrived for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

