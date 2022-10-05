Left Menu

UP: Unidentified woman's body found floating in river

PTI | Basti | Updated: 05-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 13:18 IST
UP: Unidentified woman's body found floating in river
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an unidentified woman was found floating in the Kuwano river in Sonha area here, police said on Wednesday. The body was spotted floating in the river on Tuesday evening after which it was fished out with the help of locals, Station House Officer (Sonha) Shashank Shekhar Rai said.

According to the police, the body appears to be a week old and the woman's age believed to be between 20 and 22 years.

After the forensic examinations, the body will be sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the woman.

