Pyaari, an enigma of womanhood in search of love and freedom, film to be released soon

A sparkling true incident in 2010, and this emotional story of Pyaari and Laxman was weaved into a bestselling novel "Pyaari" and later was adapted into a film by Omsheel Production.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 13:51 IST
New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/PNN): A sparkling true incident in 2010, and this emotional story of Pyaari and Laxman was weaved into a bestselling novel "Pyaari" and later was adapted into a film by Omsheel Production. With talented newcomers taking a lead and no big stars, instead, this film's content emerges as a star and the film-makers focused on making the film a musical extravaganza giving a modern dramatic and cinematic experience which will touch every string of your heart. The different shades & emotions of a woman can be felt and Pyaari emerges as the reflection of every woman of our so-called society.

A commanding story of Dream and Desire hooked in Love and Pain, written & directed by Rajneesh Dubey and presented by Omsheel Production is coming soon to release in your heart. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

