24 states, UTs rolled out new Bharat Series for vehicle registration

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) To ensure seamless movement of personal vehicles across India, 24 states and UTs have rolled out the new Bharat Series (BH-series) for vehicle registration, according to the minutes of the annual meeting of the Transport Development Council.

The 41st Transport Development Council (TDC) meeting was held last month in Bengaluru.

''Since policy inception, more than 20,000 vehicles have been registered in 24 different States and UTs,'' the minutes of the meeting said.

Last year in August, the government notified a new vehicle registration regime that will free vehicle owners from the re-registration process when they shift from one state or Union territory to another.

According to the minutes, to demonstrate the need for seamless movement of tourists across the country without stoppage at various checkpoints and payment of taxes as per local/state regulations, the initiatives taken by the road ministry have been a success with more than 30,000 permits and 2,75,000 authorisations already granted till date.

The state governments are encouraged to revisit the speed limit restrictions in urban and semi-urban stretches to provide seamless traffic movement, it added.

Recently, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari earlier said that he is in favour of increasing the maximum speed limit on expressways to 140 km per hour.

Gadkari added that while the speed limits for National Highways should be at least 100 km per hour on four-lane roads, the respective speed limits for two-lane roads and city roads should be 80 km per hour and 75 km per hour.

