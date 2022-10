BRIEF-UK's Unite Says Offshore Workers Planning Strike Starting Oct. 20 Over Pay

UK'S UNITE UNION: * SAYS OVER 300 OFFSHORE DRILLING AND CONTRACT MAINTENANCE WORKERS EMPLOYED BY ARCHER, MAERSK, TRANSOCEAN AND ODFJELL HAVE BACKED STRIKE ACTION

* SAYS STRIKE ACTION WILL START ON 20 AND 21 OCTOBER * SAYS A FURTHER SERIES OF STOPPAGES WILL TAKE PLACE ON 3-4 AND 17-18 NOVEMBER, 1-2 AND 15-16 DECEMBER

