Sundaram Home Finance to offer customised loans to small traders in tier 2,3 cities

Sundaram Home Finance, the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance on Wednesday said it aims to serve small traders in tier 2 and 3 cities by offering customised loans to support their business growth.

The company said it has inaugurated a small business loan branch in Madurai and would also open a similar outlet in Tenkasi, later this week.

The branches would exclusively focus on providing small business loans against residential property of the small traders to meet working capital requirements, the city-based company said in a statement.

''Small businesses in Tier II and III towns in TN are thriving once again and are looking to expand their business. There is a need for formal financing options to this small business segment,'' company Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.

''Our new offices in Madurai and Tenkasi will deliver business loans of up to Rs 20 lakh that will help these small shops and business owners grow their business,'' he noted.

Sundaram Home Finance offers home loans, plot loans, home improvement and loans against property. It has 105 branches across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)