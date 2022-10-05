Left Menu

UK finance minister to meet banks after market chaos - Sky News

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:21 IST
UK finance minister to meet banks after market chaos - Sky News

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to meet major high street banks later this week, Sky News reported on Wednesday, saying Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest were among those due to attend.

The Sky report said that the meeting was planned for Thursday, and that Kwarteng was expected to "quiz lenders on their plans" as the market turmoil following his mini-budget led to higher mortgage rates. The budget last month caused wild swings in the sterling funding markets, which determine what mortgage rates they offer to homeowners, as investors fretted over how the government would fund its plans.

Financial services provider Moneyfacts, which last week estimated that a record 935 mortgage products were pulled overnight, said on Wednesday that an average two-year fixed rate mortgage was now up to 6.07%, compared to 2.25% a year ago, while the five year rate rose to 5.97% from 2.55%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022