Left Menu

Trial begins over 2013 train crash that killed 80 in Spain

A trial opened on Wednesday over a 2013 train accident in Spain that killed 80 passengers and injured 145.Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the train driver and for a former security director at rail infrastructure company ADIF.On July 24, 2013, a long-distance train derailed and crashed against a concrete wall near the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.The investigation showed the train was travelling at 179 kph 111mph on a stretch with an 80 kph 50mph speed limit.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:35 IST
Trial begins over 2013 train crash that killed 80 in Spain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

A trial opened on Wednesday over a 2013 train accident in Spain that killed 80 passengers and injured 145.

Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the train driver and for a former security director at rail infrastructure company ADIF.

On July 24, 2013, a long-distance train derailed and crashed against a concrete wall near the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.

The investigation showed the train was travelling at 179 kph (111mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50mph) speed limit. It was also revealed that the driver was answering a phone call from the conductor moments before the accident.

A victims association said that it has taken too long to hold the trial.

"Some of the victims and relatives have died over the years. For them there will never be justice and unfortunately nothing can be done'', they said in a statement reported by Spain's state news agency EFE.

The victims are claiming damages of 58.6 million euros (USD 57 million) The trial is expected to last several months, with 669 witnesses to be heard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022