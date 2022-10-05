Problems of people of Rajasthan have reduced by half: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the problems of the people of the state have been reduced by half as they are being effectively resolved at the grassroots level. He was addressing a review meeting.

He said the concept of good governance can be considered a reality only when important works of common people are done on time and their problems can be solved promptly and appropriately, a release said. The chief minister conducted a review of the resolution of the cases received through the Jan Sampark portal, helpline 181, public hearings and other means.

He said the officers should redress the problems with full sensitivity and strong will.

It was informed in the meeting that around 73 lakh cases have been registered on helpline 181 since January 1, 2019. Out of these, about 71.60 lakh (more than 98 per cent) cases have been disposed of. Chairman of public grievances redressal committee Pukhraj Parashar and senior officials were present in the meeting.

