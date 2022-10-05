Left Menu

U.S. trade deficit lowest in more than a year as imports drop

The U.S. trade deficit dropped to its lowest level in more than a year in August as slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve weighed on imports. The trade deficit narrowed 4.3% to $67.4 billion last month, the lowest level since May 2021, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The trade deficit narrowed 4.3% to $67.4 billion last month, the lowest level since May 2021, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Imports declined 1.1% to $326.3 billion. Exports slipped 0.3% to $258.9 billion.

