Left Menu

5 killed by speeding truck in J'khand; locals protest

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 05-10-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 18:33 IST
5 killed by speeding truck in J'khand; locals protest
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including two women and a child, were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, while two others suffered serious injuries, a police officer said.

All seven of them were waiting to hire a vehicle on Ramgarh-Patratu state highway near Hehal village, some 10 km from Ramgarh town, when the truck mowed them down around 4 pm, the officer said.

Two women and a child were among the five people who were killed on the spot, said Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Patratu.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Ramgarh, the SDPO said, adding that the truck has been seized.

Irked over the incident, hundreds of local people blocked the busy four-lane highway, seeking action against the truck driver. Md Javed Hussain (IAS), the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Ramgarh, said a team of police officers has been deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022