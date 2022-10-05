Left Menu

Cylinder blast kills four of family in Ghaziabad; CM Yogi expresses grief

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:04 IST
Four members of a family were killed and two sustained injuries following an LPG cylinder blast at their house in Loni here on Wednesday , police said.

The deceased are identified as 10-month-old Inayat, Saniya (15), Shabnoor (21) and Rukaiya (24).

Meerut Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar told the media that leakage in the cylinder pipe led to the blast, which took place at around 11 am when food was being prepared at the house in Babloo Garden Colony.

The impact was such that walls and linter of the house turned into debris, burying the six people in them.

The firefighting team brought all of them out using an excavator and rushed them to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where the doctors declared four of them dead.

The two others are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Loni, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to ensure adequate treatment of those injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

