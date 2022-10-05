Blinken says North Korea risks further isolation after Japan missile incident
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 05-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 20:52 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned that North Korea risked further condemnation and isolation from the international community if it continued its "provocations" after Pyongyang flew a missile over Japan on Tuesday.
"I think what we're seeing is that if they continue down this road, it will only increase condemnation, increase the isolation, increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions," he said at a press conference in Chile.
