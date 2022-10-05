Chile's government slashes 2023 GDP forecast

Chile's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to drop 0.5% in 2023 from the previous year, the country's government said on Wednesday, slashing its July forecast of a 0.1% contraction.

Inflation in the world's largest copper producer is seen reaching 6.3% next year, up from a previous estimate of 5.4%, while the economy ministry's internal demand projection was kept nearly unchanged at a 4.1% drop.

