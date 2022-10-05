Nigerian military says last hostages from March train attack freed

Nigeria's military has secured the release of the remaining 23 hostages from a train attack by gunmen in northern Kaduna state in March, which saw dozens kidnapped and six others killed, a defence official said on Wednesday. The government blamed the attack on Islamist insurgency Boko Haram. The attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train led to the suspension of a service that was popular with passengers who feared attacks and kidnappings by gunmen on Nigerian highways.

Usman Yusuf, secretary to the chief of defence staff, said in a statement that the military had "secured the release and taken custody of all the 23 passengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists." He did not provide details.

Nigeria's state railway company initially said it could not account for 168 people who according to a passenger log had booked to travel on the train. Most were later traced to their homes, but 65 were confirmed missing. The kidnappers had been releasing hostages in batches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)