SGPC, PSGPC to jointly hold 'Saka Panja Sahib' centenary event in Pakistan

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 05-10-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 23:52 IST
The SGPC, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Evacuee Trust Property Board will jointly organise an event to mark the first centenary of the 'Saka' (massacre) Sri Panja Sahib.

The centenary of 'Saka' Sri Panja Sahib is being marked by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on a large scale on October 30.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by a five-member delegation of the SGPC, and office-bearers, members and officials of the PSGPC and the ETPB in Lahore on Wednesday, an SGPC statement said.

The SGPC delegation was led by its chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

After returning from Lahore, Dhami said a consensus was reached that the main event of centenary of 'Saka' Sri Panja Sahib should be organised on October 30 and 'Gurbani kirtan' be organised on the railway track near Panja Sahib in Pakistan where the tragedy took place on October 30, 1922.

Dhami said the SGPC will provide all support for the main event. The PSGPC has been assigned the duty of 'langar' (community kitchen), transportation and accommodation for pilgrims, he said.

In 1922, several Sikhs had blocked the rail track in order to stop a train carrying Sikh prisoners as they wanted to serve them food.

As the train was not supposed to stop at the railway station, some of them sat in the middle of the tracks. Though the train driver brought the train to a screeching halt but not before running over 11 people. Two of them succumbed to injuries later.

