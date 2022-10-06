Left Menu

N.Korea fires ballistic missile, S.Korea's military says

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday, following joint South Korean and U.S. missile drills and the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region in response to the North's recent missile tests. The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 03:16 IST
N.Korea fires ballistic missile, S.Korea's military says

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday, following joint South Korean and U.S. missile drills and the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region in response to the North's recent missile tests.

The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan on Tuesday. The Japan Coast Guard said North Korea may also have fired a second missile, adding that they appeared to have landed already.

Separately on Thursday, North Korea condemned the United States for repositioning a U.S. aircraft carrier in the waters off the Korean peninsula. The move posed a "serious threat" to the stability in the region, it said in a statement released by the reclusive nation's foreign ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022