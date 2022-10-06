Nine dead in bus accident in Kerala's Palakkad

Nine people, including five students, were killed in a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Vadakkenchery here, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, an officer of the Vadakkenchery police station said.

Around 40 people were also injured in the crash, police said.

