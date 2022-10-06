Left Menu

Japan's Seven & I raises profit forecast on North America sales value growth

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:02 IST
Japan's Seven & I raises profit forecast on North America sales value growth
Japan's Seven & I Holdings raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as the weakening yen raised the value of earnings from its North American convenience stores operations.

The company lifted its operating income estimate to 477 billion yen ($3.30 billion) in the year ending February 2023, from a previous target of 455 billion yen.

The consensus forecast was for profit of 470.4 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv survey of 14 analysts. ($1 = 144.5300 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

