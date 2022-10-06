Japan's Seven & I raises profit forecast on North America sales value growth

Japan's Seven & I Holdings raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as the weakening yen raised the value of earnings from its North American convenience stores operations.

The company lifted its operating income estimate to 477 billion yen ($3.30 billion) in the year ending February 2023, from a previous target of 455 billion yen.

The consensus forecast was for profit of 470.4 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv survey of 14 analysts. ($1 = 144.5300 yen)

