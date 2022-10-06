Left Menu

Glenmark launches drug to treat patients with insulin-resistant diabetes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:08 IST
Glenmark launches drug to treat patients with insulin-resistant diabetes
Glenmark logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched Thiazolidinedione Lobeglitazone in the country for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults.

The Mumbai-based drug firm has launched the medication under the brand name LOBG and is priced at around Rs 10 per tablet.

Indians have a high prevalence of insulin resistance and that makes LOBG an appealing treatment option in managing uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes among insulin-resistant diabetic patients, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The company had received approval from the Indian drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India, for manufacturing and marketing Lobeglitazone, based on a randomised, double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial conducted on adult Type 2 diabetic patients, aged 18 years and older.

''As per the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects 74 million adults in India, of which, around 40 per cent of them seem to be insulin-resistant... ''We are proud to introduce LOBG; an innovative and affordable drug, which will help in tackling insulin resistance among adult patients suffering from uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes in the country,'' Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik noted.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2022, the market for oral anti-diabetic drugs in India is estimated to be Rs 11,725 crore with an annual growth of 7 per cent against the corresponding period last year.

As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045.

Moreover, every four out of ten diabetic patients seem to have insulin resistance in India, Glenmark said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022