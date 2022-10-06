Three killed after bus hits pedestrians in Bengal

Three persons, including a woman, were killed after a speeding bus hit them on Sealdah flyover in central Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night when the passenger vehicle rammed the pedestrians on the flyover, a senior officer said.

The driver was arrested, and the vehicle seized. One person died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries at a state-run hospital here, he said.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, the officer added.

