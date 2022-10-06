Left Menu

3 killed as car hits two-wheeler in UP’s Saharanpur

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Behat area, Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Suraj Rai said.Jarnail Singh 50 and Shashibhushan 40, who were riding on the scooter, and the car passenger Sulabh 35 were killed in the accident, he said.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 06-10-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 13:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed when a car crashed into a two-wheeler after getting hit a bus here, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Behat area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

Jarnail Singh (50) and Shashibhushan (40), who were riding on the scooter, and the car passenger Sulabh (35) were killed in the accident, he said. One person who sustained injuries was rushed to the hospital and his condition was stated to be stable, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

