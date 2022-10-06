3 killed as car hits two-wheeler in UP’s Saharanpur

Three people were killed when a car crashed into a two-wheeler after getting hit a bus here, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Behat area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

Jarnail Singh (50) and Shashibhushan (40), who were riding on the scooter, and the car passenger Sulabh (35) were killed in the accident, he said. One person who sustained injuries was rushed to the hospital and his condition was stated to be stable, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)