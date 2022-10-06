Left Menu

Waaree Energies raises Rs 1,000 cr from investors; to expand capacity to 9 GW: CMD Hitesh Doshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 13:02 IST
Waaree Energies raises Rs 1,000 cr from investors; to expand capacity to 9 GW: CMD Hitesh Doshi
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies has raised around Rs 1,000 crore from private investors, its CMD Hitesh Doshi said on Thursday.

In a telephonic interaction, Doshi said the proceeds will be used to expand the company's manufacturing capacity for photovoltaic (PV) modules in India to 9 GW from 5 GW capacity operational at present.

The balance 4 GW is expected to be operational by January 2023, the CMD told PTI.

He further added that a manufacturing unit of solar cells with a capacity of 5.4 GW will also be set up at the company's module producing site at Chikli, in Gujarat.

''Waaree has raised around Rs 1,000 crore from various investors through primary funding. The funding is raised through private investors from the HNI (high net-worth individuals) segment and private offices,'' Doshi said.

Doshi further said his company has plans of participating in the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing solar PV modules.

On September 21, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 19,500-crore PLI scheme on 'national programme on high efficiency solar PV modules' with an aim to attract Rs 94,000 crore investment in the sector.

One of the benefits expected from the PLI scheme is that about 65,000 MW per annum manufacturing capacity of fully and partially integrated solar PV modules would be installed.

Waaree Energies Ltd is India's leading solar PV panel manufacturer. It also provides Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) services, project development, rooftop solutions, and solar water pumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022