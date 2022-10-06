Left Menu

Pilots strike cancels flights at German carrier Eurowings

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-10-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 14:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A pilots strike at budget airline Eurowings has forced the German carrier to cancel hundreds of flights on Thursday.

The Lufthansa subsidiary said about half of its 500 daily flights would be nixed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. German airports are heavily affected, but also others such as Stockholm, Prague and Mallorca.

The pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit announced the walkout after talks with management about improving working conditions stalled.

Pilots are asking for the maximum number of flying hours to be reduced.

Strikes at parent company Lufthansa were called off last month after the airline and union reached a pay deal to address the effects of inflation.

