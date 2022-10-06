20 years Young Entrepreneur Mr. Arjun Deshpande creates a new record by grand inaugurating 151 Generic Aadhaar Franchises on occasion of Dussehra!

~Generic Aadhaar has created 151 entrepreneurs and employment for 1000+ people on this Dussehra Muhurat.~ 6th October 2022: The Generic Aadhaar and the new record match perfectly. On any special day, people now wait for the Generic Aadhaar to come up with different innovative ideas.

Generic Aadhaar celebrated Dussehra in a very unique way and in the true sense by killing the Ravan of unemployment and those companies selling expensive medicines. Mr. Arjun Deshpande has brought a new revolution in the health sector by inaugurating 151 Generic Aadhaar franchise stores in 29 districts of India. In order to free the general public from the clutches of expensive medicines, in 2019, a 16-year-old youth Mr. Arjun Deshpande decided to start his venture Generic Aadhaar. In the last 3 years, he has provided essential medicines to more than 2 lakh people at affordable rates. Similarly, till now 10,000 people have been provided direct and indirect employment through franchising. In such a short span of time, has set various records like launching of 29 franchises on Indian New Year, providing employment to 400+ women on Women's Day, the 51 products launching on Independence day and many more. Mr. Arjun Deshpande has special emphasis on entrepreneurship. Not only youth but people from all walks of life are getting an opportunity to become entrepreneur through their business. Along with the goal of providing affordable medicine, Indians have been given the opportunity to start their profitable business with very little investment. Mr. Arjun Deshpande, who believes in the formula of becoming a job giver rather than a job seeker, has created 151 entrepreneurs and 1000+ jobs on the occasion of Dussehra through Generic Aadhaar. “With a special focus on tier-II and tier-III cities, Generic Aadhaar is committed to bringing medicine to the masses at the affordable cost. In keeping up with the vision, we have inaugurated 151 new medicines stores across the India. We are making high-quality medicines available to 130 crore people in the country. The demand for entrepreneurship is urgent, and we are tremendously proud to contribute to many future success stories'' says Arjun Deshpande, Founder & CEO, of Generic Aadhaar. Mr. Arjun Deshpande has inspired the whole country with his dream of a better future. The next generic Aadhaar franchise is launching at the following locations – Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and many more. By the end of next year, Generic Aadhaar is on track to create 15,000+ more entrepreneurs by launching Generic Aadhaar in 300+ more cities. The day is not far when we will make our country an ''expensive drug free India'' by providing affordable medicines to 130+ crore Indians through Generic Aadhaar. Today Mr. Arjun Deshpande himself has created a foundation in the pharma sector by tying the bridge of affordable health through this Generic Aadhaar store. From today, Indians will be able to take advantage of high quality affordable medicines through Generic Aadhaar. With Mr. Arjun Deshpande, the missile of healthy India is reaching every Indian.

