Govt directs construction companies to ensure hassle-free traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH

A senior government official has directed construction companies engaged in widening the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to deploy adequate manpower and machinery at all vulnerable sliding zones to immediately clear debris and maintain hassle-free traffic.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar passed the directions while inspecting progress of the four-laning work on Wednesday, an official said on Thursday.

Widening of the strategic highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of India, started in 2011. The work is likely to be completed by next year after missing several deadlines.

Kumar also directed the traffic police department to regulate vehicular movement and facilitate smooth passage of fruit-carrying vehicles from Kashmir to markets outside.

The official said Kumar visited several vulnerable spots and directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite road clearance works to facilitate smooth traffic movement.

He also directed the NHAI to expedite the pace of work and ensure macadamization of the highway to ensure traffic was not disrupted.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam apprised the Kumar about progress of the four-laning work, including the Nashri-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal sections.

